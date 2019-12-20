Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTM. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 54,043 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

