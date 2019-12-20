TCASH (TCASH) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. TCASH has a market cap of $331,805.00 and approximately $501,025.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TCASH has traded 57% higher against the dollar. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048318 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7,656.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001708 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

