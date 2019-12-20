TD Securities Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $54.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. 16,145,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,172,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

