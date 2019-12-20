TENA (TENA) Price Hits $0.0433 on Major Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a market capitalization of $115,714.00 and $7,086.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENA has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.