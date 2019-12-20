TenX (PAY) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. TenX has a market cap of $7.04 million and $298,152.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,879,959 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Upbit, Livecoin, IDEX, Bit-Z, Liqui, Cryptopia, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Neraex, Bittrex, BitBay, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Vebitcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.