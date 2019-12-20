Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.82 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.02614155 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00578244 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

