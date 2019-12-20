Tether Price Up 0.4% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $27.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, FCoin, MBAex and B2BX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinut, C2CX, Bibox, QBTC, BitForex, Gate.io, ABCC, UEX, OOOBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene, ChaoEX, MBAex, Kryptono, TOPBTC, DragonEX, IDCM, Bitfinex, TDAX, Liqui, Exmo, DigiFinex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Binance, Iquant, Sistemkoin, IDAX, BitMart, B2BX, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Kraken, FCoin, Instant Bitex, BtcTurk, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, OKEx, BigONE, Cobinhood, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

