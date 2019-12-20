THEKEY Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $13,213.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,367,788,318 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

