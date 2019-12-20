Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

TSE:TH traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,430. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $281.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.41.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale Weil acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,866.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,866.20.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

