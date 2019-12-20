THETA Reaches Market Cap of $90.10 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, OKEx and Bithumb. THETA has a total market cap of $90.10 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023318 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, WazirX, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Hotbit, DDEX, Binance, Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

