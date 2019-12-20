THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.67 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb and Hotbit. THETA has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and $4.67 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023768 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, WazirX, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, DDEX, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

