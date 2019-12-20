ThoreCoin (THR) Price Up 0.3% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $119.79 million and $138,586.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,381.86 or 0.19205430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

