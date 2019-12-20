Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $976,245.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

