Tidex Token (TDX) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $70,093.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004170 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

