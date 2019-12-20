Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.62 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Tierion has a total market cap of $19.62 million and $535,358.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

