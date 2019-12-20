TigerCash Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $148,458.00 and approximately $11.94 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.02649362 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

