Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

NASDAQ TLRY remained flat at $$17.31 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 4.07. Tilray has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 152.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

