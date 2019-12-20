Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.36 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Hotbit and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $984,415.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, C2CX, BigONE, Binance, Bibox, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

