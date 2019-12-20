Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Tops $529,864.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $529,864.00 and $297.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048318 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7,656.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001708 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

