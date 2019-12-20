Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $517,343.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048844 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003817 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1,822.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

