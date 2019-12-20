TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TiVo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIVO opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

