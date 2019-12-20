TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Cut to “Neutral” at BWS Financial

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 806.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the third quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TiVo by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.