TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $23,263.00 and $134.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,880,712 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

