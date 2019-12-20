Tolar Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Tolar has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $785,919.00 and $236,033.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tolar Token Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io.

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

