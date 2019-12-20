TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TOPS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. TOP SHIPS has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of TOP SHIPS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

