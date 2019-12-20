Traceability Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,213.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.42 million and $5,213.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00328407 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

