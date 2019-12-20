Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $6,077.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00325897 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004057 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013972 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014660 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

