Traid Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Traid has a total market cap of $1,593.00 and $8.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traid has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 45,022,360 coins and its circulating supply is 22,082,360 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.