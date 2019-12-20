Travala.com (AVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $157,109.00

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $157,109.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,587,225 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

