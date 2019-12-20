Triad Group (LON:TRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triad Group (LON:TRD) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.55) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Triad Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 36 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311. Triad Group has a 12 month low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

