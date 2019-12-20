Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triad Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 36 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.17. Triad Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Triad Group (LON:TRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (2.55) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

