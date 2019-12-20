Trinity Network Credit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $435,358.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

