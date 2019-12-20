Tripio Price Down 7.5% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $903,599.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

