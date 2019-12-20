TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $895.89 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $895.89 million and $1.19 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Exmo, OTCBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, WazirX, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Rfinex, Braziliex, LATOKEN, Tidex, Bit-Z, Exmo, Coindeal, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Bibox, Koinex, CoinEgg, Liqui, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, RightBTC, Zebpay, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Allcoin, BitForex, Ovis, Liquid, Bitbns, Kryptono, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Upbit, Indodax, Kucoin, Coinnest, IDCM, Coinrail, Binance, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Bithumb, Neraex, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDAX, Tokenomy, DDEX, YoBit, Huobi, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, CoinEx, LBank, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Exrates, Fatbtc, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

