TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $157.77 million and approximately $182.30 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013940 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, Zebpay and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 157,121,252 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Kyber Network, Koinex, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Crex24, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, WazirX, HBUS, Kuna, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.