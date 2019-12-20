Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $23.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,224,000 after buying an additional 1,308,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,533 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.