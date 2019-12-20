TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $95,422.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $95,422.00 and $304.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023032 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034816 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003965 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02639599 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.