TTC Price Down 13.9% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $261,447.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.06882569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 837,023,918 coins and its circulating supply is 379,998,762 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

