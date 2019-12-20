TUI (LON:TUI) PT Raised to GBX 1,040

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut TUI to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

TUI stock opened at GBX 945.80 ($12.44) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,023.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 885.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

