TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TUWOY. HSBC lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

