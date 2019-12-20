TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Tops $338,452.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $338,452.00 and approximately $1,554.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

