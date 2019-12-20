U Network (UUU) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $40,528.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

