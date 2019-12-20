Ubiq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $2,350.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

