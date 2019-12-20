UBS Group Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $95.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after purchasing an additional 460,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 772.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 317,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 280,800 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

