UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $954,300.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.00 or 0.06816162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

