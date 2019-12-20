UGI Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for UGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UGI. UBS Group reduced their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.20 on Friday. UGI has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in UGI by 29.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in UGI by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,647,000 after purchasing an additional 634,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 30.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

