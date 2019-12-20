Ultimate Secure Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $152,016.00 and $168.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

