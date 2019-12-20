UNI COIN (UNI) Price Reaches $2.52

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $151.11 million and approximately $4,011.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNI COIN has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00035012 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

