Unibright Hits One Day Trading Volume of $83,924.00 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $83,924.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

