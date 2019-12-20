UNICHARM CORP/S (UNICY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS: UNICY):

12/19/2019 – UNICHARM CORP/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

12/4/2019 – UNICHARM CORP/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – UNICHARM CORP/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2019 – UNICHARM CORP/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UNICHARM CORP/S has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

